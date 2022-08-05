Back-to-school shoppers will soon have a new option for the must-have shoes this fall.
Hey Dudes, Skechers, Adidas, and Crocs are just a few of the brands people will be able to find in the new Shoe Sensation store opening in Owatonna later this month.
The store plans to officially open next weekend, with a grand opening celebration on Friday, Aug. 19, according to Market Sales Director Benedict Hoge. Shoe Sensation will be located in the former Sisters Salon and Day Spa location on 21st Avenue NW near Walmart.
"We've been looking to open a store in Owatonna for years, but the perfect location wasn't available until now," Hoge said. "Our core is small town America, so Owatonna really is the perfect fit from the families in the community to the large industrial plants."
Hoge said Shoe Sensation as a company prides itself on getting involved in the community as a business, but also by getting involved with local events and organizations.
"All of our stores get involved in the community. We really hope to help and build small towns, which is why we stay out of big cities," he said. "Everyone needs shoes, and affordable shoes at that."
The store will offer options for kids and adults for every occasion, including work. Hoge said they carry several brands and styles of non-slip and steel-toe shoes for nearly every work environment.
"This is an industrial town, and many people saw a dip in steel-toe shoes because of supply chain issues over the last couple years," Hoge said. "We can special order sizes and brands if we don't have them in stock because we know there's many people here working in factories that need special shoes, and we want to make sure they have easy access to their needs."
Deanna Sticha will be the manager of the store. After working several years at the Owatonna Hospital, she said she felt like it was time for a change, leading her to apply for the manager position at Shoe Sensation.
"This is a new journey and it has been really exciting so far," Sticha said. "I've been really liking it so far. It's a fun environment."
Hoge and Sticha have plenty of fun planned for the grand opening, with several sale options and multiple chances to win free and discounted shoes.
"Aside from the great deals, we plan to have fun and show everyone that we are the place to be," Hoge said. "I believe on grand opening day we will have face painting and sales. We want it to be a family day for the people of Owatonna."
He said the first 100 people to attend the grand opening will receive a mystery coupon, good for anywhere from $5 to $100 off store merchandise.
Shoes aren't the only thing people can find in the store. Hoge and Sticha said they stock plenty of accessories from drawstring backpacks and socks to pop-it toys.