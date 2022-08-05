Back-to-school shoppers will soon have a new option for the must-have shoes this fall.

Shoe Sensation

Shoe Sensation is moving in to the former location of Sisters Salon and Day Spa on 21st Avenue NW near Walmart. The store will open to the public on Friday, with a grand opening event scheduled for Aug. 19. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Shoe Sensation

Market Sales Director Benedict Hoge and Store Manager Deanna Sticha make some of the final preparations to open the new Shoe Sensation store Aug. 19 in Owatonna. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

