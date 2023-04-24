The coffee is brewing, and the waffle griddle is hot — and thanks to a young couple jumping in to the life of entrepreneurship, that’s how things are going to stay at Central Park Coffee.

Having always entertained the idea of owning a business, Kallie and Richie Pettet say they are excited to take over the beloved Central Park Coffee in downtown Owatonna, especially following the completion of the streetscape project. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)


Char Esch (right) passed the reins of Central Park Coffee to Kallie and Richie Pettet. Esch’s last day at the coffee shop was Friday, and she said while it is bittersweet to leave the store and regular customers, she is excited to see what the young couple can do moving forward as the new owners. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)
Former owner Char Esch visits with one of her favorite regulars at Central Park Coffee, Ted Sherarts. Sherarts has been a regular at the coffee shop for a number of years, and said he has been enjoying getting to know the new owners.
Richie Pettet, the newest owner of Central Park Coffee in downtown Owatonna, fixes one of the shop’s specialty coffees. Pettet and his wife, Kallie, purchased the shop earlier this month from the Esch family, stating they wanted to see the iconic coffee spot to remain open. (Annie Harman/southernminn.com)

