The coffee is brewing, and the waffle griddle is hot — and thanks to a young couple jumping in to the life of entrepreneurship, that’s how things are going to stay at Central Park Coffee.
Roughly 10 months since the Esch family listed the cherished coffee shop in downtown Owatonna up for sale, Richie and Kallie Pettet took the plunge and scooped up the business.
“She loves coffee, and I love food, so it made sense,” Richie laughed Friday morning, as he finished up his first week as owner of the shop. The week prior, Richie spent nearly every day with former owner Char Esch, learning the ins and outs of the business, the recipes and, of course, the regulars.
“I’m already starting to recognize the regulars; I have at least six of them down,” he said.
It is those very regulars, however, that Esch said makes it hard for her to leave the business her family has been running since late 2018. During that time, Esch said her family, the business and the customers have all been through and overcome a lot together.
“We walked through some hard times with COVID and then construction,” she said. “But we fought every minute to stay open, because never once did we want to close. Now it’s time to pass the baton.”
When she looks at Richie and Kallie, Esch says she’s confident the shop is in good hands.
“I am just really happy that it’s staying open, and that we have this awesome family who is young and full of energy stepping in,” Esch said. “The customers need a place to go.”
One such customer, Ted Sherarts, has been coming to Central Park Coffee — typically with a book in hand — on a nearly daily basis for several years. While he is sad to see Esch go, he said he’s already been enjoying getting to know the new owners.
“This is much more than a coffee shop” Sherarts said. “The coffee is good, there is no question about that, but it’s really the atmosphere.”
Kallie said that atmosphere will be an important part of Central Park Coffee that remains the same as the couple takes over the business.
“We want to keep this place the coffee shop and help keep an important local business alive, especially with the downtown being revitalized — we are ready to see it thrive and continue this path,” she said. “Most importantly, we want people to feel welcome here, people of any age.”
The duo said, while they’ve long thought about owning a business, especially with Richie’s background working for his dad’s company, Rich’s Window Cleaning, they knew they wanted whatever venture they journeyed on to be a part of the larger community as a whole.
“We’re very community-oriented, and that’s how I’ve always known Owatonna to be,” Richie said. “This is a great community, and we’re excited to be a part of it in this new way.”
Looking into the future as business owners, Richie plans to be at the coffee shop every day, alongside a staff that he cannot express enough gratitude for, as they help him learn the nuances of the store and menu. Kallie, who is a stay at home mom to the couple’s three children, plans to help where needed.
As far as the shop itself goes, the couple says they plan on keeping most of the menu the same while adding a few new food items. Eventually, they would also like to include bubble tea — a Taiwanese tea-based drink made by blending tea with milk, fruit and fruit juices and adding tapioca pearls — as just a tweak to one of Owatonna’s favorite menus.