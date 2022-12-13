Some may say it's for the birds. But really, it's for the birders.
For 50 years, bird enthusiasts throughout Steele County have spent one typically cold Saturday in December counting the birds they see. Whether it be near the Straight River, in Kaplan's Woods or on home bird feeders in their own backyards, hundreds of volunteers throughout the years have taken diligent notes to track the population and movement of birds in a 15-mile circumference encompassing Owatonna.
And it's all thanks to one devoted birder and volunteer, Darryl Hill.
Hill brought the National Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count to Owatonna in the '70s, making the heart of Steele County one of the many participants in the world's largest data collection by citizen scientists.
“The purpose is to get a snapshot of how many birds there are, or how the different ranges change and so forth,” Hill told the People's Press in a previous interview. “If everybody does it about the same time, they can tell where all the birds are, they can say the summer birds we have are down in Texas, or Brazil, so research is the basic reason for it. … It’s purely scientific.”
Heading into the local Christmas Bird Count for the 51st year, however, Hill is making room for three new organizers to step up and take the reins. Leanne Alt, a longtime friend of Hill's and fellow birder; Seth Muir, a biology teacher at Owatonna High School who has fond memories of Hill as his assistant principal when he was a student; and Sandee Hardy-Hagen, an avid feeder counter have all stepped up to the plate to ensure the Christmas Bird Count will have a local presence for many more years to come.
Bird Count Committee
With Hill helping them along the way this first time around, the trio that now forms the "bird count committee" are preparing to organize volunteers and collect data for Saturday's bird count. Following the event, the three will compile all the data and create the reports to send off to the National Audubon Society.
When asked why they decided to step into the role that requires a lot of attention to details during what is typically an already busy time of the year, all three individuals said it was an easy decision to make.
"This opens up your awareness to nature more," Alt said, noting that she and her husband have been participating in the bird count with Hill for many years. "Not only are you out in nature, which is therapy within itself, but you're discovering more and more things — what lives in nature and what animals and insects and birds need to survive in nature. This allows you a chance to connect with the earth."
Muir, who remembers "not thinking it was that cool" in high school the Assistant Principal Hill was a birder, said his ornithology class in college, which explored the study of birds, turned him into the birder he is today. When he came back to Owatonna 15 years ago to start teaching biology at the high school, he continued his birding ways and had the opportunity to interact and connect with Hill on that level.
"I am labeled by my wife as a 'bird nerd,'" Muir laughed, adding there are many reasons why he agreed to join the committee to keep the bird count running. "It is awesome that this is one of the longest running citizen science endeavors. There is a lot of data from a lot of people that helps go toward understanding bird populations, connections to climate change and so much more with all those data points."
For Hardy-Hagen, she immediately saw the opportunity as a way to give back, both to nature and to her community, by doing something she already loves to do.
"I have participated in counting birds for years. My husband and I set up bird feeders and water in our yard to try to attract them a good week ahead of time," she said. "Then on the day of I can sit at the kitchen table and look out the window and off the deck … it's just something I really enjoy. It's relaxing and a way to set aside any other circumstances in your life for a little while."
While there will certainly be a learning curve for the newcomers, all three committee members are thankful to know Hill isn't going anywhere.
"Darryl told me he is here to help and he is not stepping down," Hardy-Hagen said. "He doesn't want to give it up and say goodbye forever. No, that's not him."
Alt said she is happy she has helped Hill in the past with some of the data collection, and she knows Hill is happy to enjoy the day for what it is: a day to be with the birds.
"He has spent a lot of time and money on this — he used to send everything out via snail mail before email was a thing," Alt said. "He is ready to just be a counter."
Thankful for his hard work over the years, Muir said the meticulous data Hill collected and kept is quite the accomplishment.
"It's awesome the time and commitment he has given to our community and to the scientific community beyond our area," he said. "Darryl is proud of the work he has done, and he should be."
"He has been so dedicated to the bird count," Hardy-Hagen added. "I hope we can continue that dedication, too."