The Owatonna Human Rights Commission (OHRC) is spearheading a mural project on the concrete panels along the City Parks Trail near The Blast on Hoffman Drive NW and West Rose Street. The mural’s design will promote and reflect Owatonna’s rich cultural diversity.
Over the past several years, the OHRC has discussed the mural project extensively. They interviewed two area artists and selected the proposal submitted by Steve DeLaitsch. Members of the Junior Girl Scouts Owatonna Troop #4795 will assist with the project by painting geometrical designs on the outer panels. DeLaitsch will paint the featured mural on the center panels. Parks, Recreation and Facilities Department staff will prepare the wall surface for painting.
At the May 3 meeting, the City Council unanimously approved an agreement allowing the project to begin, and on May 17, DeLaitsch presented a draft of the mural design at the City Council’s study session.
DeLaitsch has painted several murals around town, including Princess Owatonna alongside Owatonna Shoe, the murals in Pocket Park downtown and the mural facing the river on Straight River Sports.
Outside costs associated with the mural are being covered in part by a Clean Water Land and Legacy Amendment grant through the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council. This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. The mural is planned for completion mid-summer and the OHRC is planning a dedication of the mural in September as part of Welcome Week events.
Welcome Week events will focus on bringing together immigrant and non-immigrant community members for fellowship and exchange. They are being planned as part of Owatonna’s participation in the Rural Welcoming Initiative sponsored by the national nonprofit Welcoming America.
According to Welcoming America, immigrants and refugees come to this country searching for safety and opportunities for education, employment and, ultimately, to be part of a thriving community. While some make their new homes in more populous cities, many follow opportunities in smaller cities and more rural parts of the country. Rural communities often have much to offer these newcomers: steady employment, a reasonable cost of living, a sense of belonging and, for many, the chance to live in a place that is similar in size to where they come from. Immigrants and refugees feel welcomed when communities have created programs, partnerships, policies and opportunities that engage them.
Welcoming America will provide city staff and Human Rights Commissioners with technical assistance, coaching and access to ongoing peer learning opportunities to increase capacity to create and implement more welcoming policies and practices. The city has also been granted membership in the Welcoming Network that includes over 300 local government and nonprofit members.
Along with the city of Owatonna, other Rural Welcoming Initiative participants are:
- City of Gunnison — Gunnison, Colo.
- City of North Liberty — North Liberty, Iowa
- Empowering Families — Scottsbluff, Neb.
- Immigrant Allies — Crawfordsville, Ind.
- Project FINE — Winona, Minn.
- Town of Mansfield — Mansfield, Conn.
- Welcome BG — Bowling Green, Ohio
- West Central Initiative — Fergus Falls, Minn.
- YMCA at Virginia Tech — Blacksburg, Va.
