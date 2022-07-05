The kitchen is the happy place for Amanda Velazquez.
"I love to cook," said the owner of La Borinqua, the food trailer set to make its first appearance at Owatonna's Downtown Thursday this week.
After giving up her long-time corporate job, Velazquez spent a lot of time cooking in her kitchen. She and her family discussed opening a small restaurant in Albert Lea, but after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and many restaurants were shut down, that dream did not come to fruition.
That is until they explored the idea of taking the restaurant and morphing it into a food truck.
"My father-in-law passed away a few years back. He was the main inspiration behind my food," she said. "He taught me most of the recipes on the menu, but I've tweaked them a little bit to make them my own."
Being Puerto Rican herself, she felt it was natural to make that style of food for her business, but also, attending many fairs and events with a plethora of food trucks, she was quick to notice a lack of diversity in the local world of cuisine.
"I have love for all the other vendors, but I see a lot of the same when I attend these things, and I wanted to stand out and do something different," she said.
She was also quick to note how many people were asking about gluten free options when she first started almost a year ago, which inspired her menu to be almost entirely gluten free.
She has offerings that you can't find anywhere else in the region, like plantain nachos. While these nachos contain many of the staple options — ground beef with seasoning, cheese and sour cream — La Borinqua replaces traditional tortilla chips with thinly slices and fried plantain chips.
"My kids really liked them when I first made them," Velazquez said. "They've become a favorite with my family and customers."
Lisa Cochran, MainStreet director for the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, said this will be La Borinqua's first appearance in Owatonna, but hopefully not the last.
"We're always looking for new things, and we're really excited to have Amanda join us for Downtown Thursdays," Cochran said. "Her food truck is just one of many exciting things people can try this week."
More than 25 vendors have signed up to participate in the event this week, all with handmade crafts and goodies for guests to explore. Many of the local downtown businesses will also be extending their hours on Thursday.
Owatonna native Matt Herzog and his band will be performing at the Showmobile on the north end of Cedar Ave, and Branded: Hot Country will be performing on the stage at Central Park.
"It's really great to have a local to come and play music, and the country band is also great and very entertaining and exciting to hear and watch," Cochran said. "It will definitely be a lot of fun."
While construction remains underway on the 100 block of Cedar Ave., walkways will still be open to allow guests easy walking from one end of the block to the other.
"Sometimes construction can be a hassle, but kids and adults alike enjoy looking at the equipment up close," Cochran said. "It's almost an added perk."
After a successful event in June, Cochran and the rest of the team are hoping the weather continues to be warm and sunny for July's event.