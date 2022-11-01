Comedian and magician Alan Smola interacts with the crowd Friday at the Magic of Rotary event, a new fundraiser for the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club. The event, hosted at the Owatonna Country Club, also featured a dinner and social hour. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
A new event blew into Owatonna last week, and it left attendees in stitches.
A one-of-a-kind comedy act sprinkled with a bit of magic, The Magic of Rotary was a new event for the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club, and President Ann Miller said she hopes it will be a new annual tradition for the community.
"It was such a great night," Miller said at Monday's meeting. "I hope it's something we can bring back every year."
The event, held Friday at the Owatonna Country Club, featured comedy magic entertainer Alan Smola. Smola is a featured entertainer based out of Minnesota for many major corporations, including Target, 3M, Walt Disney, Kraft and more. According to his website, he specializes in "draw-dropping magic' and "intelligent mayhem" to bring memorable, relatable and fun.
The night also served as a new type of fundraiser for the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club, to help continue the work the club does in the local community and beyond. Locally, the Rotary Club works in programming that supports youth, leadership and civic engagement. On an international level, every Rotary Club continues to support initiatives around the world from potable water to the end of Polio.
