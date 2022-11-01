A new event blew into Owatonna last week, and it left attendees in stitches.

Alan Smola

Comedian and magician Alan Smola interacts with the crowd Friday at the Magic of Rotary event, a new fundraiser for the Owatonna Noon Rotary Club. The event, hosted at the Owatonna Country Club, also featured a dinner and social hour. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Alan Smola

Alan Smola reveals the correct answer to "Is this your card?" during the Magic of Rotary event. How does he do it?? (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Alan Smola

Alan Smola, magician and comedian, attempts to guess a celebrity that matches the name drawn by one of the young spectators Friday at the Magic of Rotary. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

