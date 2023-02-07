One of the more popular pathways within the Career Pathways program at the Owatonna High School is looking to be health science and human services.

Many students are interested in the Health Science and Human Services career pathways at the Owatonna High School. Next year they will have the chance to sign up for a new elective course: Foundations in Emergency Care. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)


Last fall, Owatonna Middle School students took a field trip to Riverland Community College in Austin to learn about careers in health care. Next year, the Owatonna High School will be offering a class that will give students the opportunity to earn their CPR/AED Certification. (Photo courtesy of Owatonna Public Schools)

