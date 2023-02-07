One of the more popular pathways within the Career Pathways program at the Owatonna High School is looking to be health science and human services.
With few elective health class options following the last required course for sophomores, Health and Physical Education Teacher Willie Blechschmidt wanted to give students more options, especially if they were considering a career in health care.
Foundations in Emergency Care will teach students about universal precautions, first aid and CPR, along with medical terminology and the body systems associated with it. At the end of the nine week course, they will then have the opportunity to get an American Heart Association CPR/AED certification.
“There was definitely a need for more elective health classes,” Blechschmidt said. “I’ve had experience teaching a similar course in Idaho about eight years ago, so I wanted to bring what I learned there to Owatonna.”
Career Pathways Navigator Brian Coleman said student engagement and attendance increases when students are more focused on their passions and interests. By connecting students to one of the pathways, it will enhance their learning experience.
“The students really get a lot out of exploring the different pathways we have to offer,” he said. “I think it’s really great that we will have new course offerings that will align with multiple pathways. I think the kids will be really excited for some of these classes.”
He added that the many business and community partners throughout Owatonna have helped shape the program by identifying workforce needs in order to give students opportunities to make informed decisions about their future.
“In my opinion, the goal for us at the high school is to not to make sure they have their whole lives figured out at this point,” Blechschmidt said. “When they leave high school, we want them to have an idea of a next step going forward whether that be the military, a trade school, a four year program of whatever. If we can guide them to have an idea of the next step, we’ve done a good job setting them up for success.”
Now that registration for next year is beginning, Blechschmidt was excited to learn of the interest several students have taken in registering for the class.
“I’ve been having a few individual conversations with some of the kids and there have been several who said they wanted to explore and learn more about the course,” he said. “The course is definitely fitting the need for something like this in the district.”
He continued that the required health class for tenth grade students is just a quarter, or nine weeks long. It’s difficult to include much of what he would like to teach his students in the small time frame. Adding this additional course as an elective will give students the opportunity to expand on what they’ve learned previously and be able to apply that knowledge in potential real life situations.
“The class will act as a bridge between science and practical knowledge and application,” he said. “If they find themselves in a situation where someone needs first aid they will have the knowledge and practice to know how to apply it.”