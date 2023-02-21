Once students at the Owatonna High School complete their sophomore year, elective classes in the realm of human performance are limited.
This was a big driving force behind Physical and Health Education Teacher Ryan Guenther wanting to give students with an interest in strength training, fitness and the science behind fitness activities and offering the elective Human Performance beginning next year.
“Most students are able to take Strength Training 1 and 2, and many of them accomplish that by their sophomore year,” he said. “This class will explore the foundations of strength training and dive deeper into the reasoning why we do certain exercises in a training setting.”
The course is designed for students who have an interest in health, sports performance and kinesiology or exercise science. Throughout the quarter-long course, students will develop and expand their knowledge and abilities related to careers in personal training, strength and conditioning, wellness and health along with introductions to community-based fitness settings.
Guenther said he has been working with Career Pathways Navigator Brian Coleman to set up field trips and connect with businesses and individuals in the community to achieve his vision for the class.
“It’s really exciting to be able to teach this class and I’m pumped about it because this is what I majored in, as well as exercise science. It really encompasses what I want to show students,” Guenther said. “It’s truly an awesome pathway and you can do so much within the field that some kids may not know about, which is why I think having these career pathways is such a great thing for students. It will open a lot of doors for them.”
The model for the class as it stands will be students spending four days in the week in the weightroom setting for training, demonstrating and applying knowledge they learned during the one day in the classroom.
“I envision having people in the community coming in to speak about their field and how they got there,” Guenther said. “I’d also like to have students going on trips or visits to places in the community, like chiropractors, personal trainers and athletes, to talk about their career pathway to get the students exposure and hear from real people in their own community who have entered the field they may be interested in.”
He said several students have already expressed interest in taking the class next year and by all accounts, Guenther believes it will “be a hit.”
He hopes students garner interest in pursuing a career in the field, but at the very least he hopes that if they end up deciding the pathway is not for them, they are still able to take away knowledge that will benefit them throughout their lives like the importance of fitness, eating healthy and, should an injury occur, what steps they need to take to heal.