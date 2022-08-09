A Medford man has been charged with a felony after he allegedly cashed a stolen business check.
Trace Michael Stanley, 25, was charged by summons last week in Steele County District Court with felony check forgery. The charges stem from an investigation that took place in June.
According to the criminal complaint, Owatonna police were notified on June 8 of two checks from a business account that had been forged in the amount of $550 and $325 to private individuals. The victim said he had first discovered on May 26 that 80 checks had been stolen out of the mail.
The victim said his bank notified him of a person trying to cash a check from his account, stating he did not know the individual named, according to the report. The investigation later revealed through video surveillance the individual was actually Stanley, according to court records.
The report shows Stanley went to both the Owatonna and Faribault bank locations to cash the checks, as well as used a mobile banking app.
Stanley’s has several felony convictions, including one in December 2016 for aiding and abetting possession of stolen property. He recently had a first-degree burglary charge out of Dodge County dismissed, but pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft after he allegedly broke into an apartment and stole a laptop and $1,000 in cash, among other things.
Stanley’s first court appearance in the new case is scheduled for Oct. 6.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.