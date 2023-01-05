Coffee lovers living on the south side of Owatonna are rejoicing, as a new business will be bringing a quick pick-me-up to their area.
Last month, Owatonna Community Development Director Troy Klecker alerted the City Council that Scooter's Coffee was eyeing a location in town, recommending the councilors approve a conditional use permit to construct a 670-square-foot drive-thru coffee shop on 104 18th St. SW.
"This space in particular is on a very prominent corner of 18th Street and Cedar," Klecker said. "It has been vacant for quite a long time and has been for sale for a very long time."
On Tuesday, the City Council agreed to enter into a purchase agreement with Roosevelt Lake Holdings, LLC — Scooter's Coffee — to purchase the property with the intention to construct the Scooter's building. According to Klecker, city staff have been working with Scooter's to bring the business to town since February 2022. Klecker said they are hoping to finalize the purchase agreement and close on the sale by the end of the month.
"This is a very visible corner and it's certain to garner a lot of attention," Klecker said.
While the city frequently celebrates large expansion projects or businesses coming to town, Klecker said this small building is just as big of a deal for the city — it is still important and exciting growth.
"It is a small building, but they'll have coffee and smoothers, so it will be a good addition to the south side of town," Klecker said, noting the other coffee shop option on that side of town is the Starbucks located inside Hy-Vee, which does not have a drive thru.
Scooter's Coffee was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska. They have since expanded throughout the country, with 13 locations in Minnesota, including two in Mankato, one in Austin and one in Rochester.
The community has been elated with the news, talking about it on social media for the last two days following an announcement made by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, stating the business would be coming soon to the vacant lot. Within a day, the announcement was shared more than 80 times and garnered more than 100 comments and reactions.
"This is awesome! Scooter's is great!" commented Chris Lee.
"Great to see new business in our community," wrote Jean Purrier.
"This has me so excited," said Molly Ahrens. "It's so close to work!"
"Great to have something going in on the south side!" commented Kristin Spurgeon-Summer.
Scooter's will be purchasing the property for $130,000, and the city will be retaining a triangular parcel at the corner of 18th Street and North Cedar to accomodate a trail crossing at that intersection.
According to the development proposal, the business will be available to drive thru customers only and will not have a walk up window or a counter inside the building that will handle customers. There will be a drive thru loop with one lane around the building.
Scooter's hopes to begin construction in the spring.