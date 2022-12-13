The Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna was bustling with volunteers Monday in preparation for the return of in-person shopping for Steele County Toys for Tots.

Volunteers were ahead of schedule setting up for Steele County Toys for Tots distribution days this week at Trinity Lutheran Church. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)


Volunteers for Steele County Toys for Tots were excited to welcome families back to shop in person after two years of a pick-up model due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Distribution days for the 2022 program ran Monday through Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Shaelyn Cowell spent her Monday assisting her mom sorting toys at Trinity Lutheran Church in preparation for distribution days for Toys for Tots. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Approximately 500 families or about 1,200 children in Steele County will receive gifts through Toys for Tots this year. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)

