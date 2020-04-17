FILE - In this April 13, 2020, file photo, a patient arrives in an ambulance cared for by medical workers wearing personal protective equipment due to COVID-19 concerns outside NYU Langone Medical Center, in New York. The coronavirus has breathed fresh life into old conspiracy theories and inspired a mishmash of new ones, with a cast of villains that includes Bill Gates, 5G wireless technology, the United Nations and President Donald Trump’s political foes. The baseless claims spreading on social media also feature videos taken outside hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)