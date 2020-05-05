FILE — In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. An Associated Press analysis shows that some of the least-populated states, such as Hawaii, with relatively few coronavirus cases received an out-sized proportion of the $150 billion in federal money that was designed to address virus-related expenses. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)