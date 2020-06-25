This image released by Lionsgate shows co-writer/directors Christopher Renz, left, and Gerard Bush on the set of "Antebellum." Filmmakers Bush and Renz planned to release their feature-length debut film, “Antebellum,” in the spring of 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic exploded internationally. Now, their psychological thriller about a Black woman who finds herself trapped in a pre-abolition past that isn’t at all the past will be released amid protests over systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. The film, due out Aug. 21 from Lionsgate and starring singer and actress Janelle Monáe, will challenge audiences over the failure to reckon with the legacy of slavery, the directors say. (Kyle B. Kaplan/Lionsgate via AP)