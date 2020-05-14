FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, the Capitol is seen at sunrise in Washington. Businesses are going belly up, tens of millions have been laid off and by some measures, the U.S. seems headed for another Great Depression. But Republicans surveying the wreckage aren't ready for another round of coronavirus aid, instead urging a â€œpause.â€ (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)