Anais St. John and pianist Harry Mayronne hold a front porch concert at her home in New Orleans, Saturday, April 11, 2020. With New Orleans music venues shuttered for more than a month now because of the coronavirus outbreak, musicians and fans are finding new places to connect — porches, living rooms, studios and lawns — and reaching their largest audiences online, many streaming performances live on social media platforms. But for the city’s club owners awaiting the green light to reopen there’s concern about all the uncertainties, like how long it may take tourists to return, how soon the music scene will rebound and when it does, what it will look like. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)