In this March 31, 2020 photo, a Samaritan's Purse crew erects privacy tents at a 68 bed emergency field hospital specially equipped with a respiratory unit in New York's Central Park, in New York. International charity groups which usually provide support to war-torn or impoverished countries are now sending humanitarian aid to some of the wealthiest places in the United States to help manage the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)