In this May 9, 2020 photo, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, far right, and her husband Charles Isaacs, center, are among the cheering spectators at musician Adam Chester's weekly neighborhood performance in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles. Normally, Chester is a surrogate Elton John, who sings and plays the rock superstar's parts at rehearsals. With that work on hold, Chester has been giving concerts to his neighbors from a safe social distance in front of his house. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)