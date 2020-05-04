Allison, 5, eats a lunch of refried beans, scrambled egg, and a handmade tortilla, at home, Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Washington. It is the one meal a day that her mother can cook for their family, outside of cereal from a food bank that is quickly running out. With both of her parents out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic they will look each day for donated food to share. Most days it is a question of whether to pay for food or bills with the dwindling funds they have remaining. Job loss, ineligibility for federal programs, language barriers, unfamiliarity with the charity network, and a lack of access to technology can keep some immigrants from accessing available food aid. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)