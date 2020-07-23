A man wearing a mask against the spread of the new coronavirus walks in front of a countdown calendar showing 356 day to start Tokyo 2020 Olympics Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Tokyo. The postponed Tokyo Olympics have again reached the one-year-to-go mark. But the celebration is small this time with more questions than answers about how the Olympics can happen in the middle of a pandemic. That was before COVID-19 postponed the Olympics and pushed back the opening to July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)