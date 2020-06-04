FILE — In this July 18, 2019, file photo, Conan O’Brien introduces Tom Cruise to present a clip from “Top Gun: Maverick” on day one of Comic-Con International in San Diego. Six of America’s late-night television comedy hosts — five of them white men — turned serious after the nation’s weekend of unrest following the death of George Floyd to suggest they and others need to do more than talk about racism. It has become a ritual — a somewhat inexplicable one, as TBS’ O’Brien noted — for these comics to come on the air after acts of terrorism, school shootings or other national traumas to try and make sense of them for their audiences. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)