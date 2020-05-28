FILE — In this May 24, 2019, file photo, Megan Rapinoe, a member of the United States women’s national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and three-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will preside over The ESPYS two-hour broadcast airing June 21 on ESPN. All three live in the Seattle area. Rapinoe and Bird are partners who share a household, which conveniently eases some logistics. Wilson’s singer-wife, Ciara, is likely to make an appearance, too. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)