In this June 12, 2020, photo, Gregory Minott stands in front of Town Hall in Andover, Mass. Minott came to the U.S. from his native Jamaica more than two decades ago on a student visa and was able to carve out a career in architecture thanks to temporary work visas. Now a U.S. citizen and co-founder of a real estate development firm in Boston, he worries that new restrictions on student and work visas expected to be announced soon will prevent others from following a similar path to the American dream. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)