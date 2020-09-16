FILE — In this Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019, file photo Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs talks during an interview in Stockton, Calif. Mayors across the country are committing to give cash to low-income families with no restrictions on how they can spend it. It’s part of a growing movement to establish a guaranteed minimum income as a way to combat poverty and systemic racism. Tubbs, launched one of the country’s first guaranteed income programs last year with the help of private donations. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)