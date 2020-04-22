In this Monday, April 20, 2020, photo, Jerilyn Morgan picks snap peas in her vegetable farm pulling a wagon, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Dawson, Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans Monday to restart the state’s economy before the end of the week, saying many businesses that closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus could reopen as early as Friday. Morgan can still sell from her farm, but no one is coming. They are too afraid to leave the house, she said. She made $3 Monday. Once she pays her bills, she thinks she’ll have about $20 in her bank account. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)