FILE — In this Saturday, May 16, 2020, file photo, a protester with an image of Ahmaud Arbery on a mask joins others gathering outside the Glynn County Courthouse for a rally to protest the shooting of Arbery in Brunswick, Ga. A video released Monday shows police in Georgia attempting to search Arbery’s parked car in 2017 and when he refuses and attempts to walk back to the vehicle an officer tried to tase him. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)