\In this Nov. 8, 2019 photo,Tabatha Rosproy, 2020 National Teacher of the Year, is shown with her pre-school students in Winfield, Kansas. The pre-school is housed at Cumbernauld Village, a retirement community and nursing home, and provides daily interaction between students and residents, who serve as “grandparent” volunteers in Rosproy’s class. (photo courtesy Tabatha Rosproy via AP)