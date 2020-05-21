This image released by FOX hows Gabrielle Union, left, and Jessica Alba in a scene from "L.A.'s Finest." The series will premiere in the fall. Union is among those awaiting guidance on how actors and crews can safely return to work. The police drama combines shoot-'em-up action with more intimate scenes, both a test of how social distancing and story demands will co-exist. (Erica Parise/FOX via AP)