FILE — In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, right, celebrates with teammate Preston Smith after sacking Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins during the second half of an NFL football game in Minneapolis. Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith aren’t related, but the Packers pass rushers share the same last name and the same type of productive games. They combined for 25 ½ sacks last season after both signed with the Packers as free agents in early 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)