This combination of photos taken on July 25, 2020 shows Amy Micallef making her craft creations at her home. While Broadway stages remain dark due to the pandemic, Broadway workers are concentrating on side hustles. Micallef, a Broadway seamstress who has worked in the wardrobe departments of “Hamilton,” “Waitress” and “Frozen,” makes gleeful representations of COVID-19 for sale, complete with a pair of eyes and faux fur. (Amy Micallef via AP)