FILE — In this Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, Switzerland’s Roger Federer makes a backhand return to Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Roger Federer offered stuck-at-home amateurs the ultimate online fantasy camp, a chance to get tennis tips from a GOAT. While people all over the world are cooped up because of the new coronavirus — social distancing while trying to stay healthy and help others do the same — a bunch of athletes have been posting workouts and drills on social media with suggestions for staying in shape. Federer did that sort of thing, too, on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)