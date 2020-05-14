This Feb. 6, 2020 photo shows Jake Avery proposing to Kate Whiting while helicopter skiing in Nevada’s Ruby Mountains. The two had been planning a 300-person wedding but decided to marry June 6 in their Northern California backyard, with a big party after the coronavirus pandemic settles. They’re feeding a trend toward micro weddings that has grown stronger since the health crisis sent millions into isolation. (Mike Royer/Ruby Mountains Helicopter Experience via AP)