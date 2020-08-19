FILE — In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks after Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden introduced her as his running mate during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. After following her career for years, Harris’ extended family in Jamaica is elated at their relative’s rise to a historic nomination. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)