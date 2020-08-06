Inclusion and innovation

Our collection also includes voices that might not otherwise be heard – or welcomed – in formal religious settings. One of the submitted recordings is of a family participating in a Protestant worship service via Zoom. The audio includes the loud vocalizations of their autistic son. In this case, at least, online offerings made religious rituals more accessible and more inclusive.

The recordings in our crowdsourced archive are helping us document in real time the numerous ways that COVID-19 is transforming American religious life. The sounds that we are hearing make audible how, even during a time of physical and social distancing, individuals are striving to worship together.

The pandemic is inspiring new, innovative ways of imagining what it means to be a community and who is included as part of that community.

As houses of worship begin to reopen, we are interested in tracking which of these changes may endure and which may prove more fleeting.

You can contribute recordings to the American Religious Sounds Project religioussounds.osu.edu

