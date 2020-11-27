FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, Minnesota Timberwolves' Luol Deng in action suring an NBA basketball game, in Minneapolis, USA. The two-time NBA All Star, who became president of the South Sudan basketball federation after retiring as a player last year, Luol Deng wants to build up basketball in his native South Sudan that may mean him coaching the national team himself, as they prepare to play against Mali upcoming Saturday Nov. 28 2020. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, FILE)