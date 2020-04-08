In this Monday, April 6, 2020 photo, Michael Newell clears a hedge in Tallahassee, Fla,. Newell lost his job in medical sales last month after business began drying up. He’s been advertising online to pick up work as a landscaper. He managed to file for unemployment than two weeks ago. “I’m still waiting,” he said. “There’s no news, and I don’t really want to fight with the phone system after hearing all of the horror stories.” (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan)