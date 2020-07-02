FILE - In this March 7, 2020, file photo, Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma talks with Connecticut's Anna Makurat (24) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Auriemma is asking for help from Congress to get foreign students, including athletes, back to campus. The Huskies have three foreign players on their roster this year: Anna Makurat, a sophomore from Poland; Nika Muhl, a freshman from Croatia, and Aaliyah Edwards, a freshman from Ontario, Canada. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)