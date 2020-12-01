FILE - San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, in this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, file photo. The 49ers are set to embark on an unusual three-week road trip after being kicked out of their home stadium and practice facility because of strict new COVID-19 protocols in their home county. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)