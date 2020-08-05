FILE — People wait to speak with representatives from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about unemployment claims Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Midwest City, Okla. Stark evidence of the damage the resurgent viral outbreak has caused the U.S. economy could come Friday, Aug. 7, when the government is expected to report that the pace of hiring has slowed significantly after a brief rebound in the spring. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)