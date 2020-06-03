FILE — In this May 31, 2020 file photo, Jessica Knutson and her daughter Abigail, 3, place flowers at a memorial to George Floyd in Minneapolis. After a week of riots and looting over the loss of George Floyd, the Minneapolis black man who died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded for air, parents are struggling to have the talk in this volatile moment, along with many others around race and racism. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)