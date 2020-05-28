FILE — In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo, Rabbi Jacqueline Mates-Muchin holds a Torah scroll aloft during Shabbat morning service at Temple Sinai in Oakland, Calif. The California Department of Public Health released Monday, May 25, a framework under which county health departments can approve the reopening of churches, mosques, synagogues and other houses of worship that have mostly shuttered their doors since Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March stay-at-home order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)