FILE — In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches from the sideline during the first half of the NFL NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Some players surely flourished and others most certainly floundered when the COVID-19 crisis forced teams to replace their regular offseason programs with virtual OTAs and videoconference. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)