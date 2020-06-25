Journalists walk past Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa during a visit of the Louvre museum ahead of its reopening next July 6, in Paris, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. After four months of virus-imposed inactivity, the world's most visited museum is counting on the world’s most famous portrait, the “Mona Lisa” to help lure back visitors, when the Louvre reopens on July 6. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)