FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Pink performs "Wild Hearts Can't Be Broken" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. We are all learning a lot about each other these days and that's especially true with our celebrities. Social distancing has meant they have no army of publicists or glam squad. While many influencers and stars continue to post a flood of flattering, carefully stage-managed images, others are mirroring us — unshaven, unwashed and not ashamed. “When I drink, I get really, really brilliant ideas,” the singer Pink confessed recently. "And last night, I got an idea — I can cut hair. I can totally cut hair. Why have I been paying people all this time?” She then reveals some choppy, shaved spots on her head. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)