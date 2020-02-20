In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, a woman walks below a Google sign on the campus in Mountain View, Calif. New Mexico is suing Google over allegations that the tech company is illegally collecting personal data generated by children in violation of federal and state laws. The state attorney general's office filed a lawsuit Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in U.S. District Court claiming that Google is using its education suite that is marketed to school districts, teachers and parents as a way to spy on children and their families. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)