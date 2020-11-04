FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, righty, during the first half of an NFL football game, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The exuberant 315-pound tackle had a simple explanation for his first career interception, the kind of pivotal play that has become a habit for the Miami Dolphins' defense. “It’s all in the hips,” Wilkins said. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)