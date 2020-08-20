This combination of photos provided by Cedrick Jones shows recording artist Alexis Fitzgerald posing during a virtual photo shoot. The pandemic has accelerated a power shift in the fashion and advertising world, with models and influencers by necessity wielding more control over their own images during remote photo and video shoots. When taking FaceTime portraits of models, musicians and actors, Jones helps them find the right lighting in their home and tells them where to place their phone to get the perfect shot. (Cedrick Jones via AP)