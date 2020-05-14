FILE - In this April 12, 2020 file photo, Pastor W.R. Starr II preaches during a drive-in Easter Sunday service while churchgoers listen from their cars in the parking lot at Faith City Christian Center in Kansas City, Kan. As the nation’s houses of worship weigh how and when to resume in-person gatherings while coronavirus stay-at-home orders ease in some areas, a new poll conducted April 30 - May 4, 2020 points to a partisan divide over whether restricting those services violates religious freedom. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)