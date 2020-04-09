This April 3, 2020 photo shows Erin Bried, right, with her daughters Ellie, 9, left, and Bea, 4, as they sew masks. Bried is the author of “How to Sew a Button: And Other Nifty Things Your Grandmother Knew,” left, and “How to Build a Fire: And Other Handy Things Your Grandfather Knew,” (Holly Bemiss via AP)