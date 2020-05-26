FILE - In this Monday, July 15, 2019 file photo, a state districts map is shown as a three-judge panel of the Wake County Superior Court presides over the trial of Common Cause, et al. v. Lewis, et al, in Raleigh, N.C. Drowned out by the coronavirus and national politics, Republican and Democratic operatives are nonetheless quietly preparing for a battle of state legislative supremacy later this year that could have a profound effect on political power for the next decade to come. This week, national Republicans are rolling out their first offensive target list for the November state legislative elections. Republican-led legislatures in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin appear on both of their redistricting target lists. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)